As part of our Disability Awareness week events, the Student Disability Services office will be hosting an open house today from 2-4pm. Come by our office in room 335 of West Hall for free cookies, raffle prizes, and a chance to meet the SDS staff and learn about our services! You will also be able to preview art that will be in our Creative Abilities gallery at the First Friday Art Trail! For more information, visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sds/currentstudents/DAW.php



We hope to see you there!