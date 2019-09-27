Synopsis:

When a group of Mayan Indians decides to organize a labor union to improve conditions in their village, their community is violently destroyed by the Guatemalan army. Teenage siblings, Rosa (Zaide Silvia Gutiérrez) and Enrique (David Villalpando) manage to escape the assacre and decide to start a new life in El Norte - the USA. The two trek through Mexico, meeting a variety of characters and facing trials and tribulations on their journey toward lives as illegal immigrants in Los Angeles.



The movie is in Spanish with Spanish subtitles. Pizza and drinks will be served. For more information, contact texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com



9/26/2019



Jaden Woods



Jaden.Woods@ttu.edu



N/A



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

9/27/2019



351 Education Building



