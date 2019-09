$10 an Hour

Up to 20 hours per week

Must have open availability from 7:30AM TO 12:30PM and/or 11:30AM TO 5:30PM

Accuracy and honesty are required!

Check classes all across campus

Get exercise and your steps in for the day

Training will be provided

All materials will be provided

Must have reliable transportation to and from campus

CONTACT: athletics.msc@ttu.edu Posted:

9/26/2019



Originator:

Megan Metz



Email:

Megan.Metz@ttu.edu



Department:

Athletic Director





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities