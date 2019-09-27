The Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library (SWC/SCL) will host the eighth annual Conference on the Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community and the Natural World Oct. 10-12.

The conference will feature readings, Q&As and presentations by noted authors Stephen Graham Jones and Barry Lopez, as well as presentations by students and scholars from Texas Tech and across the country.

Stephen Graham Jones, author of “Mongrels: A Novel” and “Growing up Dead in Texas,” will present at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Barry Lopez, whose works include “Of Wolves and Men” and “Horizon,” will be featured at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11, and both presentations will be followed by a reception and book signing.

All sessions will take place in the Formby Room of the SWC/SCL. All events are free and open to the public.

Visit https://swco.ttu.edu/Sowell/Conference_2019.php for more information and events schedule.

The conference is sponsored by the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library with additional support from the Office of the Provost and the Center for Global Communication.

For additional information, contact: Diane Warner, 806.834.0466 or diane.warner@ttu.edu.