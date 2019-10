The Brown Bag is held in ENGL 201 from 12:30 - 1:45 pm, with a Q & A following the presentations. Lunch is provided. All faculty, students and community members are invited. Our speakers include Creative Writing Professor Dr. Bill Wenthe, whose talk is titled, "The Contemporary Political Poem: Questions and Provocations," and Creative Writing graduate student Sara Ryan, who will discuss, “Evidence of Our Disappointments: a Material-Cultural Geography of Detroit in Two Anti-Pastorals." Posted:

10/1/2019



Cordelia Barrera



cordelia.barrera@ttu.edu



English



Time: 12:30 PM - 1:45 PM

Event Date: 10/2/2019



Location:

English Dept. Room 201



