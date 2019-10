Sigma Delta Pi will host a Spanish conversation table every Monday from 12:30 - 1:30 pm throughout the semester in the Student Union Cafeteria. The Spanish discussion table is a great opportunity for students to speak Spanish while they are having lunch. All levels of Spanish are welcome!





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization. Posted:

10/4/2019



Originator:

Jaden Woods



Email:

Jaden.Woods@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 10/7/2019



Location:

Student Union Building Cafeteria



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization