|
Walgreens will be on campus to administer flu shots to eligible employees and their adult dependents (13 and older) who are covered by the university's health plan, HealthSelect of Texas (BlueCross BlueShield). The shots are available on Wednesday, October 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Monday, October 21st from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please bring your HealthSelect of Texas medical ID Card. Cash will not be accepted.
|Posted:
10/1/2019
Originator:
Jessica Perea
Email:
Jessica.Perea@ttu.edu
Department:
Human Resources
Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 10/16/2019
Location:
Doak Conference Center, Room 156
Categories