Join SAB and RHA at At’l Do Farms for a fun filled corn maze! FREE for the first 1,000 students with a valid TTU student ID. Busing will also be provided at the SUB & Chitwood/Weymouth. Posted:

10/3/2019



Bessy Segovia Argueta



Bessy.Segovia@ttu.edu



Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 10/9/2019



At’l Do Farms: 6323 FM 1294 Lubbock, Tx 79415



