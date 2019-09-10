TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Free Student Event: Corn Maze!!

Join SAB and RHA at At’l Do Farms for a fun filled corn maze! FREE for the first 1,000 students with a valid TTU student ID. Busing will also be provided at the SUB & Chitwood/Weymouth.
10/3/2019

Bessy Segovia Argueta

Bessy.Segovia@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 10/9/2019

At’l Do Farms: 6323 FM 1294 Lubbock, Tx 79415

