Hosted by PrideSTEM, please join us next Tues (Oct. 16) at 8:30 PM in the SUB-Mesa Rm for a panel of speakers from current students to TTU grad program representatives to discuss graduate school programs. From Masters to Ph.D. programs, this grad panel is open for anyone interested in knowing about how to find and apply for graduate school that will further your STEM career goals.

PrideSTEM is a student professional organization of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, (LGBTQIA) and allies associated with science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at Texas Tech. As an upcoming student professional organization for undergraduate students, graduate students, faculty, and staff, we provide various resources including research, scholarship, internship, conferences, and networking opportunities, and much more to help you reach your STEM career goals. If interested, please join us next Tues (Oct. 16) or check us out on TechConnect or Facebook.



