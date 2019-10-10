Dr. Mary Murimi, Professor of Nutritional Sciences at Texas Tech

University, will talk about factors that contribute to effective

nutrition education interventions with children. She will argue that

dietary practices learned during childhood may track to adulthood

with the potential to influence health status for decades. For this

reason, she feels strongly that it is imperative to establish healthy

dietary practices at an early age through effective nutrition

education interventions. However, childhood covers a wide range

of ages and related cognitive and physical development

complicating the design and delivery of nutrition educational

interventions. Based on a systematic review of the literature

published between 2009 and 2016, she identified seven overarching

factors for successful nutrition education interventions among

children, which she will present in her talk.