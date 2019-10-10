|
Dr. Mary Murimi, Professor of Nutritional Sciences at Texas Tech
University, will talk about factors that contribute to effective
nutrition education interventions with children. She will argue that
dietary practices learned during childhood may track to adulthood
with the potential to influence health status for decades. For this
reason, she feels strongly that it is imperative to establish healthy
dietary practices at an early age through effective nutrition
education interventions. However, childhood covers a wide range
of ages and related cognitive and physical development
complicating the design and delivery of nutrition educational
interventions. Based on a systematic review of the literature
published between 2009 and 2016, she identified seven overarching
factors for successful nutrition education interventions among
children, which she will present in her talk.
|Posted:
10/1/2019
Originator:
Cristobal Chavez
Email:
Cristobal.Chavez@ttu.edu
Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies
Event Information
Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 10/10/2019
Location:
Human Sciences Cottage
Categories