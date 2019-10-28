TTU HomeTechAnnounce

LAST CALL! Participate in Tech or Treat?

LAST CALL!!!!


Student Organizations and Texas Tech University Departments are welcome to sign up for an area/booth to create and host a game/activity for this year’s Tech or Treat on Monday, October 28 from 6:00-8:00 pm throughout the Student Union Building.

Sign up to participate in this treating alternative for the Lubbock community!

Registration is currently open and will close on Friday, October 11 at 5:00 pm. Activities will be approved in the order they are received. Duplicate activities will NOT be allowed.

Tech or Treat registration form can be found at: 

Tech or Treat will coincide with the Residence Hall Association’s Safe treat also on Monday, October 28 from 6:00-8:00 pm. 

Please contact Student Activities (806)748-4708 with any questions. 
Posted:
10/11/2019

Originator:
Troy Pike

Email:
troy.pike@ttu.edu

Department:
Student Union and Activities

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 10/28/2019

Location:
Student Union Building

