The Texas Tech University Women’s & Gender Studies will host its first ever Scholar-in-Residence this fall 2019. This program is intended to highlight research by nationally recognized feminist scholars with an emphasis in Women's & Gender Studies.

This fall we welcome Dr. Hilary Malatino, Assistant Professor, Department of Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and Philosophy and a research associate with the Rock Ethics Institute at Penn State. Dr. Malatino will be in residence October 12 – 22, 2019. Multiple events are planned to meet and hear more about their research. Their public talk is scheduled for October 15, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., in the Texas Tech Library, 3rd floor, room 309. Dr. Malatino's book will be available for purchase and a book signing will follow.

Professor Malatino is the author of Queer Embodiment: Monstrosity, Medical Violence, and Intersex Experience (University of Nebraska Press, 2019). You can find their essays in Hypatia, TSQ, Angelaki, and The Journal of Medical Humanities, among other sites. They are currently researching, writing, and teaching at the juncture of trans studies, feminist science and technology studies, and affect theory.

Public events are free and open to the public. Off-campus visitors can enter through the main campus entrance at University Avenue and Broadway and ask for directions and visitor parking location instructions at the traffic kiosk station.

We are delighted to have a number of departments support this residency, including; Texas Tech Ethics Center, The Humanities Center, the Department of Philosophy, Office of LGBTQIA and Texas Tech University Health Science Center.

To view a detailed schedule, visit the event’s website.

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, program manager/academic advisor, Women’s & Gender Studies, Texas Tech University, (806) 742-4335 or patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu