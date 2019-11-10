Raider Awakening 61: To the Ends of the Earth will be held this Fall 2019 (October 11-13, 2019).

It is a catholic retreat by college students for college students. One retreat, involving around 300 students, is held each semester. The actual retreat revolves around a small group-orientation environment, which provides retreaters with a family atmosphere. Like many spiritual retreats, much of the time is spent listening to different themed talks and discussing personal reflections. All students are welcome to this Catholic retreat.

Contact raiderawakening@raidercatholic.org with any questions

Or visit our website for registration at https://raidercatholic.org/rasignup

