To conclude the Disability Awareness Week festivities, Student Disability Services will be hosting the “Creative Abilities” art gallery in the Ice House at First Friday Art Trail tonight from 6-9pm. The gallery is titled Creative Abilities because there are often misconceptions associated with people that have a disability, but we believe that the uniqueness that these people have should be expressed, celebrated, and shared with everyone. Visitors to the gallery will enjoy a variety of art pieces created solely by people with disabilities as well as live performances. Art pieces will be available for purchase, and all proceeds will be donated to the Alex C. Watkins Endowed Scholarship Fund, which benefits Tech students with any disability in any major area of study.



The Ice House is located on Avenue J behind the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, more commonly known as LHUCA. LHUCA's address is 511 Avenue K, Lubbock, TX 79401. For more information about Disability Awareness Week or Student Disability Services, please visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sds/ Posted:

