If you have attended all of the RRU Level I courses, you are eligible to apply for the RRU travel scholarship to attend the NUCRA Region V meeting. Have you attended RRU in the past but still lack a few classes? Make those up this semester to complete your eligibility!

RRU is a comprehensive education program designed to provide department research administrators and other support staff with the knowledge and competencies necessary for the efficient, effective, and compliant administration of sponsored project funding. RRU provides a standard level of expertise among those who support the research endeavor.

Visit Cornerstone to reserve your spot today. Email rru@ttu.edu for questions or visit our website for more detailed information.