Join the Registrar's Office on Friday, October 4th outside West Hall, room 103A for cookies and cakes for a cause! We will be hosting an SECC bake sale benefiting local community kitties in need. All proceeds from this event will be donated to Kat's Alley Cats (SECC Charity Code: 356007), a local non-profit whose mission is dedicated to humanely reducing the overpopulation of homeless cats and kittens via Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR). Stop by to grab some goodies (brownies, cookies, cakes, and more) and help support a great cause!