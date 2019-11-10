All TTU-APR events are free and open to the public and to Tech students. Artists and audiences in all media, all career stages, all levels of interest, most definitely encouraged to attend and join in our conversations and celebrations!

https://sites.google.com/view/ttuapr2019/home

On October 11-12 2019, the TTU Vernacular Music Center presents the Third Biennial Conference Arts Practice Research: Ways Forward. With support from the Texas Tech University School of Music, the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, the office of the Vice President for Research & Innovation, radio stations KTTZ and KTXT, Amusement Park Studios, and The Electric Guitar in American Culture conference, TTU-APR partners with the School of Music and the University Symphony Orchestra.

Featuring TWO GALA CONCERTS OF 20TH and 21st CENTURY MUSIC



· Friday Oct 11, 7:30pm, Hemmle Recital Hall: Lubbock Guitarslingers



A gala concert featuring some of the South Plains’ baddest and best guitar-players, with an ace rhythm section, rocking it in Hemmle Recital Hall. This concert, guest-curated by the Vernacular Music Center’s Electric Guitar in American Culture sister conference, is free and open to the public, was a huge hit in its inaugural iteration in 2018, and will provide a rare opportunity—for the players, as well!—to hear some of the absolute best of the West, shredding on what is arguably THE most impactful instrument in 20th century popular music.



· Saturday Oct 12, 7:30pm, Hemmle Recital Hall: TTU University Orchestras (cond. Philip Mann)



Maestro Philip Mann of the TTU School of Music leads the University Symphony and the University String Orchestra in a program of 20th century works, featuring Vaughan Williams’s Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis and Stravinsky’s Le Sacre du printemps. APR co-sponsors this event, which is free to conference participants, and features works by two 20th century modernists of the European concert stage, featuring one work (the Rite; 1913) which is commonly understood as the “Moment that concert music became ‘modern’.”



And, a unique research | practice round-table:



· Saturday Oct 12, 1:30pm, Senate Room (SUB): Ways Forward: A Round-Table on Reinventing Performance Spaces as Creative Wellness Contexts



Facilitated by Dr Sarai Brinker, a specialist in medical ethnomusicology, and Anne Wharton, the VMC’s Movement Director and Instructor for “Dance Practices for Musicians”, this round-table will provide opportunity for both discussion and participation around the question: “How do we reinvent teaching, learning, and presenting contexts as spaces which centralize and enhance creative-wellness practices”?



Media contacts:

Chris Smith (Vernacular Music Center): Christopher.smith@ttu.edu 806 438 5067

Roger Landes (Vernacular Music Center): roger.landes@ttu.edu 575 613 2203

ALL TTU-APR 2019 EVENTS ARE FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC