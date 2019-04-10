|
In addition to the great artwork, we will be auctioning off wonderful items such as a children's birthday party package, house cleaning services, Texas Tech memorabilia, and so much more!! All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the CDRC. You won't want to miss the fun!
|Posted:
10/4/2019
Originator:
Tandra Johnson
Email:
tandra.johnson@ttu.edu
Department:
Child Development Research Center
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 10/4/2019
Location:
At the Underwood Graffiti Building 511 Avenue K
