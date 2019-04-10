In addition to the great artwork, we will be auctioning off wonderful items such as a children's birthday party package, house cleaning services, Texas Tech memorabilia, and so much more!! All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the CDRC. You won't want to miss the fun!

Posted:

10/4/2019



Originator:

Tandra Johnson



Email:

tandra.johnson@ttu.edu



Department:

Child Development Research Center



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 10/4/2019



Location:

At the Underwood Graffiti Building 511 Avenue K



