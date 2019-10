OCTOBER 2019: AAUP-TTU Monthly Meeting OCTOBER 7, MONDAY 3-4 PM, Provost Office Conference

1. Welcome and Introductions: Seshadri Ramkumar (Ram) 2. Engagement Activities-Credit 3. Non-tenure Track Professor Issues 4. Equity Adjustments: Feedback and Issues

10/2/2019



SESHADRI S Ramkumar



s.ramkumar@ttu.edu



Inst of Environ and Human Health



Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 10/7/2019



PROVOST OFFICE-CONFERENCE ROOM



