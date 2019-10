The School of Theatre & Dance welcomes Doug Wright, one of the great writers of theatre, television, and musical theatre, to teach a special course for the TTU community.

COURSE TITLE: BOOK WRITING FOR MUSICAL THEATRE

COURSE NUMBER (CREDIT): THA 4000/THA 7000 (3 Hours)

COURSE DESCRIPTION

In this course, students will learn the fundamentals of book writing for the musical theater. We will examine the role of music and song in telling compelling stories; the book writer's role in crafting a show's narrative; how to collaborate with lyricists and composers; and how to craft scenes that pave the way for musical numbers. We will study the structure of both classic and contemporary musicals for both insight and inspiration.

DATES

November 10-24, 2019, Classes may meet two hours a day, and possibly 2 three-hour classes on Saturday.

Plus online and in-person class meetings through spring 2020.

WHO

Both undergraduate and graduate students may apply.



Limited enrollment.

Acceptance by competitive application.

To apply



· Write a 500-word essay detailing why you want to take the course. Include your degree plan, your career aspirations, and delineate compelling reasons in a well-written and persuasive argument why you should be included.



· A resume outlining previous experiences.