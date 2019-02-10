The School of Theatre & Dance welcomes Doug Wright, one of the great writers of theatre, television, and musical theatre, to teach a special course for the TTU community. COURSE TITLE: BOOK WRITING FOR MUSICAL THEATRE COURSE NUMBER (CREDIT): THA 4000/THA 7000 (3 Hours) COURSE DESCRIPTION In this course, students will learn the fundamentals of book writing for the musical theater. We will examine the role of music and song in telling compelling stories; the book writer's role in crafting a show's narrative; how to collaborate with lyricists and composers; and how to craft scenes that pave the way for musical numbers. We will study the structure of both classic and contemporary musicals for both insight and inspiration. DATES November 10-24, 2019, Classes may meet two hours a day, and possibly 2 three-hour classes on Saturday. Plus online and in-person class meetings through spring 2020. WHO Both undergraduate and graduate students may apply.

Limited enrollment. Acceptance by competitive application. To apply



· Write a 500-word essay detailing why you want to take the course. Include your degree plan, your career aspirations, and delineate compelling reasons in a well-written and persuasive argument why you should be included.



· A resume outlining previous experiences.



Submit 6 hard copies of your essay and resume to the Main Office, Maedgen Theatre, Room 161, by



Wednesday, October 9th at 5:00 pm.



No late applications accepted. BIOGRAPHY Doug Wright earned the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for his play I Am My Own Wife. Other stage works include Grey Gardens (Tony nomination), The Little Mermaid, and Hands on a Hardbody. Film credits include Quills, based on his Obie Award-winning play, nominated for three Academy Awards. Television credits include Tony Bennett: An American Classic, directed by Rob Marshall. Honors include Benjamin Dank Prize, the American Academy of Arts and Letters; the Tolerance Prize, Kulturforum Europa, and the Paul Selvin Award, Writers Guild of America. He is the president of the Dramatists Guild, a member of the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers, and on the board of the New York Theatre Workshop. Mr. Wright is married to singer/songwriter David Clement. Posted:

10/2/2019















Department:

Department of Theatre and Dance





