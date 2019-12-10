Ways Forward: A Round-Table on Reinventing Performance Spaces as Creative Wellness Contexts





Facilitated by Dr Sarai Brinker, a specialist in medical ethnomusicology, and Anne Wharton, the VMC’s Movement Director and Instructor for “Dance Practices for Musicians”, this round-table will provide opportunity for both discussion and participation around the question: “How do we reinvent teaching, learning, and presenting contexts as spaces which centralize and enhance creative-wellness practices”?





Sponsored by the TTU Vernacular Music Center presents the Third Biennial Conference Arts Practice Research: Ways Forward. With support from the Texas Tech University School of Music, the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, the office of the Vice President for Research & Innovation, radio stations KTTZ and KTXT, Amusement Park Studios, and The Electric Guitar in American Culture conference.





Free and open to the public