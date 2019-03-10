Qualitative Research Methods - 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 9
(also available online for distance students)
• Learn types of qualitative research
• Learn to ensure reliability and trustworthiness
Thesis & Dissertation Protection and Submissions - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 10
• Learn how to navigate the ETD submission system, Vireo
• Learn about library resources for writing thesis/dissertation
Identifying Grants for Research - 2-4 p.m. Oct. 11
• Discover the best databases for grant opportunities
• Apply for multiple grants with a single application
Start Your Own Open Access Journal - 3-4 p.m. Oct. 16
(also available online for distance students)
• Learn about Open Journal Systems
• Learn how the Library can support your journal
Managing Your Research Data - 2-4 p.m. Oct. 18
• Understand the importance of digital repositories for storage
• Learn the elements of a data management plan
All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to