Qualitative Research Methods - 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 9 (also available online for distance students) • Learn types of qualitative research • Learn to ensure reliability and trustworthiness

Thesis & Dissertation Protection and Submissions - 3:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 10 • Learn how to navigate the ETD submission system, Vireo • Learn about library resources for writing thesis/dissertation

Identifying Grants for Research - 2-4 p.m. Oct. 11 • Discover the best databases for grant opportunities • Apply for multiple grants with a single application

Start Your Own Open Access Journal - 3-4 p.m. Oct. 16 (also available online for distance students) • Learn about Open Journal Systems • Learn how the Library can support your journal

Managing Your Research Data - 2-4 p.m. Oct. 18 • Understand the importance of digital repositories for storage • Learn the elements of a data management plan



All workshops take place in Library Instruction Lab 150. For the full schedule of workshops and to register, visit bit.ly/TTULibraryWorkshops



Posted:

10/3/2019



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Academic

