The Library will host workshops and an Escape Room as part of Open Access Week Oct. 21-27. An exhibit will also be on display in the Croslin Room.

Join us for the following workshops that focus on Open Access themes. All workshops in Library Instruction Lab 150:

Getting Your Thesis or Dissertation Cited

1-2 p.m. Oct. 22

Learn to navigate the ETD submission system, Vireo

Learn the advantages of having your work Open Access

Learn about tools and repositories that make your work accessible to all researchers

Start Your Own Open Access Journal

Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 23

Introduction to Open Journal Systems

Learn what it takes to run your own open access journal

Learn how the Libraries can support you

Data Management for Researchers

3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 23

Learn why data management necessary for grants and projects

Learn basics of a Data Management Plan

Introduction to Dataverse repository

Escape Room

Noon-1:30 p.m. or 4-5:30 p.m.

Oct. 24

Library Room 309