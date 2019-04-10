TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Open Access Week activities at the Library

The Library will host workshops and an Escape Room as part of Open Access Week Oct. 21-27. An exhibit will also be on display in the Croslin Room.

 Join us for the following workshops that focus on Open Access themes. All workshops in Library Instruction Lab 150:

Getting Your Thesis or Dissertation Cited

1-2 p.m. Oct. 22

  • Learn to navigate the ETD submission system, Vireo
  • Learn the advantages of having your work Open Access
  • Learn about tools and repositories that make your work accessible to all researchers

 

 

Start Your Own Open Access Journal

Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 23

  • Introduction to Open Journal Systems
  • Learn what it takes to run your own open access journal
  • Learn how the Libraries can support you

 

 

Data Management for Researchers

3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 23

  • Learn why data management necessary for grants and projects
  • Learn basics of a Data Management Plan
  • Introduction to Dataverse repository

 

 

 Escape Room

Noon-1:30 p.m. or 4-5:30 p.m.

Oct. 24

Library Room 309

 Find hidden clues and solves puzzles to “escape the room.” Join us for fun and prizes!
