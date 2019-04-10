The Library will host workshops and an Escape Room as part of Open Access Week Oct. 21-27. An exhibit will also be on display in the Croslin Room.
Join us for the following workshops that focus on Open Access themes. All workshops in Library Instruction Lab 150:
Getting Your Thesis or Dissertation Cited
1-2 p.m. Oct. 22
- Learn to navigate the ETD submission system, Vireo
- Learn the advantages of having your work Open Access
- Learn about tools and repositories that make your work accessible to all researchers
Start Your Own Open Access Journal
Noon-1 p.m. Oct. 23
- Introduction to Open Journal Systems
- Learn what it takes to run your own open access journal
- Learn how the Libraries can support you
Data Management for Researchers
3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 23
- Learn why data management necessary for grants and projects
- Learn basics of a Data Management Plan
- Introduction to Dataverse repository
Escape Room
Noon-1:30 p.m. or 4-5:30 p.m.
Oct. 24
Library Room 309
Find hidden clues and solves puzzles to “escape the room.” Join us for fun and prizes!