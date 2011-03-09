Between the hours of 9:00 am and 11:00 am CDT on Sunday, October 6th, TOSM will perform maintenance on the production Banner database. Due to the nature of the work, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable during this maintenance. This includes:
- Banner Accounts Receivable 8.5.4.3 (pcr-000166108_tas8050403)
- Banner Accounts Receivable 9.3.11.0.4
- Banner Ethos Api Db Upgrade 9.16
- Banner Financial Aid 8.35.1.2 (pcr-000166736_res8350102)
- Banner Financial Aid 8.35.1.3 (pcr-000168286_res8350103)
- Banner Financial Aid Texas Modifications 8.32.2.3 (pcr-000167554_rtcc8320203)
- Banner Financial Aid 8.36
- Banner Financial Aid 8.37
- Banner Financial Aid 9.3.15.0.1
- Banner Financial Aid 9.3.16.0.2
- Banner General 8.11.1
- Banner General 9.3.14.0.4
- Banner Integration Api 9.16
- Banner Student Texas Modifications 8.17.2
- Banner Student API 9.16
- Banner Student Self Service 9.9.0.1
- Banner TCC Student 9.3.14.2.1
Maintenance will continue on the Production database from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm CDT. During this time, Raiderlink will be accessible, but Banner-related applications will be intermittently unavailable.
Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.