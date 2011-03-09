Between the hours of 9:00 am and 11:00 am CDT on Sunday, October 6th, TOSM will perform maintenance on the production Banner database. Due to the nature of the work, the production Banner database and ALL Banner-related applications, including Raiderlink, will be unavailable during this maintenance. This includes:

Banner Accounts Receivable 8.5.4.3 (pcr-000166108_tas8050403)

Banner Accounts Receivable 9.3.11.0.4

Banner Ethos Api Db Upgrade 9.16

Banner Financial Aid 8.35.1.2 (pcr-000166736_res8350102)

Banner Financial Aid 8.35.1.3 (pcr-000168286_res8350103)

Banner Financial Aid Texas Modifications 8.32.2.3 (pcr-000167554_rtcc8320203)

Banner Financial Aid 8.36

Banner Financial Aid 8.37

Banner Financial Aid 9.3.15.0.1

Banner Financial Aid 9.3.16.0.2

Banner General 8.11.1

Banner General 9.3.14.0.4

Banner Integration Api 9.16

Banner Student Texas Modifications 8.17.2

Banner Student API 9.16

Banner Student Self Service 9.9.0.1

Banner TCC Student 9.3.14.2.1

Maintenance will continue on the Production database from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm CDT. During this time, Raiderlink will be accessible, but Banner-related applications will be intermittently unavailable.

Should you experience any issues with Banner outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.