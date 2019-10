Tech students and faculty are welcome to join in on celebrating Campus Children's Centers Week by dancing to baby shark and other fun songs.

Posted:

10/4/2019



Originator:

Tandra Johnson



Email:

tandra.johnson@ttu.edu



Department:

Child Development Research Center



Event Information

Time: 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM

Event Date: 10/7/2019



Location:

Indoor courtyard of SUB



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment