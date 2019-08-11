Texas Tech University proudly presents Royal Wood as the 2nd performer of the 2019-2020 Presidential Lecture and Performance Series season.

Canadian singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Royal Wood has established himself as a true musical talent. Royal ceaselessly continues to evolve and hone his musical craft – earning multiple JUNO Award nominations and the title of iTunes “Songwriter of the Year” along the way. Jumping between guitar, piano and ukulele, Royal “brings class and craft to his pop-rock stylings, delivering them with a rich and resonant voice” (CBC Music). As the JUNO nomination committee says, Royal “continues to win each fan through the intimate connection only a truly great songwriter can make with his audience.”



“By himself, with a band, or as a duo, Royal Wood is one of the strongest contemporary pop-folk singers that there is.” -NPR: Mountain Stage

CD signing following performance

WHAT: Royal Wood

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 8th, 2019, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Allen Theatre in the TTU Student Union Building (15th & Akron Ave); free parking for patrons in the R11 “band” lot south just of the SUB starting 5:30 PM on the day of the event.

TIX: Reserve your ticket for $20 by calling Select-A-Seat at 806.770.2000 or visiting www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu.

TTU students get a free ticket/valid student ID at the east info desk at the Texas Tech University Allen Theater in the Student Union Building 1 month prior to the show.

INFO: Join us on Facebook (@Presidential Lecture and Performance Series), Instagram (@presidentialseries) & Twitter (@PLPS_TTU) to stay informed about upcoming events. Please share feedback with us on the current season and who you would like to see in next year's lineup! For more information, contact Dori Bosnyak (806.834.4630) or by email at dori.bosnyak@ttu.edu or visit our website www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu.