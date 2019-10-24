Martin Binks, Professor in Nutritional Sciences at Texas Tech University, author of The Duke Diet, Fellow of the North American scientific organization The Obesity Society and of the European Society of Preventative Medicine, and SCOPE Fellow of the World Obesity Federation, will discuss the relationship between food and obesity. In his presentation, he will argue that food does not cause obesity. Ingestion and its many determinants, however, are influential in both the development and treatment of this complex disease. His presentation will provide a contextual overview of the state of the science in obesity followed by focused attention to the complex inter-relationships among neurological, physiological and psychological factors that influence eating and the broader relationship with food.