The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend a monthly lecture series on issues related to global health and building healthy communities.





Narrowing the Health Disparity Gap: Addressing the Social Determinants of Health





• Speaker: Mary Murimi, PHD, RD, Professor of Nutrition at TTU

• Date: Thursday, October 17, 2019

• Time: 12:00 noon CT

• Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST) Academic Classroom Building room 120



Dr. Mary Murimi is a professor of Nutrition in the college of Human Sciences at Texas Tech. Dr. Murimi teach-es online graduate classes on Nutrition education, and International nutrition. Dr. Murimi’s research interests include understanding the effects of the community environment on the nutrition status of the residents, and identifying coping strategies for food insecurity and factors that influence dietary behavior, especially among low-income populations.

Dr. Murimi’s Presentation will cover how health inequality results in different rates of illness, disease, or con-ditions among different populations

This presentation is the most recent lecture from the ongoing collaboration with the Division of Integrative Medicine in the TTUHSC School of Medicine and the Office of Global Health. Since 2016 the collaboration between the Office of Global Health and the Division of Integrative Medicine has provided lectures on popular topics such as Tai Chi, Mindfulness, Performing Arts, etc. For more details about this series please contact Dr. Leslie Shen (leslie.shen@ttuhsc.edu)