Save the Date! School of Art Fall Open House + Portfolio Review Oct. 5th!
The School of Art Fall Open House + Portfolio Review allows interested students to come tour the facilities and get insight on some of their works from art faculty members. We will also be hosting a watercolor workshop in Art 103 afterwards! This is a great opportunity for incoming students and/or students interested in minoring in Art. Come see us this weekend on October 5th. START Creating. START Growing. 
Posted:
10/3/2019

Originator:
Brittany Moore

Email:
brittany.r.moore@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Art

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 10/5/2019

Location:
School of Art Building, Rm. 102

