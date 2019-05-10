|
The School of Art Fall Open House + Portfolio Review allows interested students to come tour the facilities and get insight on some of their works from art faculty members. We will also be hosting a watercolor workshop in Art 103 afterwards! This is a great opportunity for incoming students and/or students interested in minoring in Art. Come see us this weekend on October 5th. START Creating. START Growing.
|Posted:
10/3/2019
Originator:
Brittany Moore
Email:
brittany.r.moore@ttu.edu
Department:
School of Art
Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 10/5/2019
Location:
School of Art Building, Rm. 102
