This workshop uses the Quickbooks Pro desktop version and will cover various topics such as:



Creating invoices, writing checks and managing customers, QuickBooks makes it all easier. This introductory class takes you through the basics of the software program and gets you started on making your company's bookkeeping simpler.

You'll learn how to use the program to manage not only financial transactions, but also information on customers, vendors and employees to help build a successful business.





WHEN: Tues, Oct 15th

TIME: 9:00AM TO 4:00PM

WHERE: TTU SBDC

2579 S. LOOP 289

1ST FLOOR SUITE 114



COST IS $49 *

(lunch included)





