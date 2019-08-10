Microsoft and TTU are strategic partners in protecting institutional data and information resources. We welcome Microsoft to campus to provide a cybersecurity session for campus IT professionals, as well as interested faculty and staff. Please join us on Tuesday, October 8 from 11am—2pm; Microsoft will cover the following topics:
- Microsoft’s View of the Threat Landscape
- Microsoft O365—Zero Trust in Education
- Q & A—Engage with Microsoft
Microsoft will provide lunch, so please RSVP by October 7 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.
Event Details
Date: Tuesday, October 8
Time: 11am—2pm
Location: Senate Room, SUB 1st Floor
RSVP by October 7 to itevents@ttu.edu
Remember…think before you click!