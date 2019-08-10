Microsoft and TTU are strategic partners in protecting institutional data and information resources. We welcome Microsoft to campus to provide a cybersecurity session for campus IT professionals, as well as interested faculty and staff. Please join us on Tuesday, October 8 from 11am—2pm; Microsoft will cover the following topics:

Microsoft’s View of the Threat Landscape

Microsoft O365—Zero Trust in Education

Q & A—Engage with Microsoft

Microsoft will provide lunch, so please RSVP by October 7 to itevents@ttu.edu to ensure that we have ample food for all attendees.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, October 8

Time: 11am—2pm

Location: Senate Room, SUB 1st Floor

RSVP by October 7 to itevents@ttu.edu

