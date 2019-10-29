TTU HomeTechAnnounce

XSEDE HPC Workshop OpenMP - November 5, 2019

The Texas Tech High Performance Computing Center is hosting a remote classroom for October's XSEDE HPC Workshop Series on OpenMP.  This 1-day workshop is intended to give C and Fortran programmers a hands-on introduction to OpenMP programming. Attendees will leave with a working knowledge of how to write scalable codes using OpenMP.

Participants must bring their own laptops.

Please register here: 
https://portal.xsede.org/course-calendar/-/training-user/class/1903/session/3343

Dates:  November 5, 2019
Time:  10am CDT - 4pm CDT
Location:  Texas Tech University, Administration Building Room 215
Posted:
10/29/2019

Originator:
Tom Brown

Email:
Thomas.Brown@ttu.edu

Department:
High Performance Computing Center


