School of Theatre and Dance presents "Black Girl, Interrupted" Student Preview
Tough and dedicated New York Times reporter Riley Jones is chasing the story of Sasha Green, a soldier whose brutal death has been covered up by the military. As she gets closer to the disturbing truth, Riley must question her motives for telling Sasha's story and confront her own painful past, including her fraught relationship with her soon-to-be-ex-husband- and the price she has paid to pursue justice. 

Phone: 806-742-3603
Address: 2812 18th St. 
10/23/2019

Lindsay Rigney

Lindsay.Rigney@ttu.edu

Department of Theatre and Dance

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 10/23/2019

Charles E. Maedgen Jr. Theater

