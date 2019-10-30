Meet Ryan, an aspiring writer, whose co-workers and patrons "inspire" him while he tends bar, checks ids, and cleans vomit in a seedy bar in Lubbock's Depot District. Ryan, In a less-than-ideal job, often confuses fiction with reality. When the characters in his stories come to life, forcing their agenda over his own, they challenge Ryan's naive idealism, making him question whether he can accept people for who they are -- even if they aren't real.

