Flu Shots on Campus
Walgreens will be on campus to administer flu shots to eligible employees and their adult dependents (13 and older) who are covered by the university's health plan, HealthSelect of Texas (BlueCross BlueShield). The shots are available on Wednesday, October 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Monday, October 21st from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please bring your HealthSelect of Texas medical ID Card. Cash will not be accepted.
Posted:
10/9/2019

Originator:
Jessica Perea

Email:
Jessica.Perea@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 10/16/2019

Location:
Doak Conference Center, Room 156

