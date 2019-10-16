Walgreens will be on campus to administer flu shots to eligible employees and their adult dependents (13 and older) who are covered by the university's health plan, HealthSelect of Texas (BlueCross BlueShield). The shots are available on Wednesday, October 16th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Monday, October 21st from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please bring your HealthSelect of Texas medical ID Card. Cash will not be accepted.