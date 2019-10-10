TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Women Staff Network Meeting

We believe that a specific women's network can help colleagues form a critical mass, strong enough to break down historical barriers and build a more representative workforce. By speaking openly and working together, women can make their voices heard, develop their careers and tip the balance towards a fairer organization. Join us for a number of forums on various topics. All women staff are encouraged to attend.

Upcoming Events: 

* October 10 - Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC) room 151, noon-12:50 p.m.


Our next meeting is scheduled for November 21 - TTU Library room 309, noon-12:50 p.m.  Topic to be announced and registration link to come.  Bring your favorite dish for a pot luck style lunch.


How can I join?

1.) Pick a date and attend one or more of our events

2.) Register using this Google form; https://forms.gle/x1poD6dg91hAasmB8

3.) Complete the form and submit


Note: there is limited seating of 30 per meeting and lunch is provided by Women's & Gender Studies.


WSN Planning Committee Members:

  • Tricia Earl, Program Manager, Women's & Gender Studies
  • Len Markham, Manager, TTU Library
  • Christy Norfleet, Chief Analyst, TTU Hospitality Services
  • Dee Nguyen, Recruitment Supervisor, TTU Hospitality Services
  • Ryan Bain, Business Coordinator, Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences

The Women Staff Network (WSN) is an initiative sponsored by the President's Gender Equity Council and Women's & Gender Studies.


CONTACT:  Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335, www.wgs.ttu.edu
