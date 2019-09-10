RaiderThon Dance Marathon at Texas Tech is a nonprofit organization that fundraises year-round, with 100% of our proceeds benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network, a national network of hospitals that supports pediatric patients with long-term illnesses. Our program is one of over 200 dance marathons across colleges in the US supporting their local CMN hospital, ours being UMC! We are holding two info sessions where students can learn about how they can join our Morale team. Our Morale is a committee of volunteers that help us organize fundraising events and teach dances at our dance marathon in the spring. This is a wonderful way to earn volunteer hours and make an impact in your local community.





We will have two info meetings:





Wednesday, October 9th, 2019

SUB Canyon Room, 5:30 to 6:30 PM





Thursday, October 17th, 2019

SUB Canyon Room, 6:00 to 7:00 PM





We hope to see you at one of them!