Friday Oct 11, 7:30pm, Hemmle Recital Hall: Lubbock Guitarslingers

A gala concert featuring some of the South Plains’ baddest and best guitar-players, with an ace rhythm section, rocking it in Hemmle Recital Hall. This concert, guest-curated by the Vernacular Music Center’s Electric Guitar in American Culture sister conference, is free and open to the public, was a huge hit in its inaugural iteration in 2018, and will provide a rare opportunity—for the players, as well!—to hear some of the absolute best of the West, shredding on what is arguably THE most impactful instrument in 20th century popular music.

Sponsored by the TTU Vernacular Music Center presents the Third Biennial Conference Arts Practice Research: Ways Forward. With support from the Texas Tech University School of Music, the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, the office of the Vice President for Research & Innovation, radio stations KTTZ and KTXT, Amusement Park Studios, and The Electric Guitar in American Culture conference. Curated by EGAC

AND IT'S FREE! Open seating--arrive early for the best seats!