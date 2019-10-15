Is gender relevant to the 21st Century? How do gender difference and power relations influence us? How do transgender and gender identities intersect with other identities?



Women's & Gender Studies announce a public colloquium, Gender & Sexual Identity Colloquium, which will take place on the campus of Texas Tech University, Friday, October 18, 2019. Our keynote speaker will be Dr. Julio Capó, Jr., Associate Professor of History and Public Humanities, Florida International University. His talk is entitled Undesirables: A Queer History of Latinx Challenges to U.S. Immigration Policy.

Professor Capó is a transnational historian whose research and teaching interests include modern U.S. history, especially the United States's relationship to the Caribbean and Latin America. He addresses how gender and sexuality have historically intersected and coalesced with constructions of ethnicity, race, class, nation, age, and ability.

These are central themes in Capó's publications. His first book, Welcome to Fairyland: Queer Miami Before 1940 (UNC Press, 2017), is a transnational queer history of a city just "south of the U.S. South." It highlights how transnational forces—including (im)migration, trade, and tourism—to and from the Caribbean shaped Miami's queer past. The book has received six awards and honors, including the Charles S. Sydnor Award from the Southern Historical Association for the best book written on Southern history.

Since its inception in 2009, the colloquium has served as a forum where speakers, discussants, presenters, panelist and the general audience can engage in vigorous exchanges centering on gender and gender identity in terms of empowerment and commitment to social justice.

Registration (FREE and open to the public)

Visit our web site here; http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/events_gender_colloquium.php

Refer to the Women's & Gender Studies website for updates on the schedule of presentations.

A special thank you to the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement for their co-sponsorship of this event. Additional support for this program comes from History Department and Classical & Modern Languages & Literature.

For questions contact the Women's & Gender Studies office at (806) 742.4335 or email patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu