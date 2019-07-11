This event is sponsored by the Texas Tech Mental Health Institute (TTMHI).





University students have unique stress and risk factors related to the demands of school; balancing academic, social, and employment responsibilities while being independent and away from family, friends, and other supports — often for the first time.





Today, 40% of young adults age 18-24 are enrolled in a two or four year educational institution. Statistics show that 75% of mental illnesses develop before age 25, making colleges ideal locations for early identification. However, the number one reason students say they do not use mental health resources is lack of knowledge that those resources even exist.





Mental Health First Aid USA is a training — like regular First Aid or CPR — designed to give people the skills to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. The course uses role-playing and simulations to demonstrate how to recognize and respond to the warning signs of specific illnesses.





Students who successfully complete the training will earn a certification in Mental Health First Aid that is recognized nationally and internationally. Please note, students are required to attend the full training in order to earn the certification.





Mental Health First Aid Higher Education Training

Date: Thursday, November 7

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location: TTU Library Room 309







