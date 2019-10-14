The event will feature the screening of a 10-minute documentary film on immigration by Rational Middle and a community conversation on the topic with speakers from Texas Tech, Rice and the Lubbock community. Panelists include Rossy Lima, poet activist and scholar at Texas Tech; Chris Lyon, writer and producer of the film being shown; David Strange, immigration attorney and Texas Tech School of Law

faculty member; and Tony Payán, director for the Center for the United States and Mexico at Rice. The discussion will be moderated by Héctor Rendón, assistant director of the Harris Institute.

The event is free and open to the public.