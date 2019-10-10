TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Navigating Being a Person of Color in the Workplace
This panel discussion is an event aimed at giving advice to young professionals in order to have an edge going into the workforce.

Panelists include
-Jesse Perez Mendez: Dean of the College of Education
-Jade Silva-Tovar: Senior Director-Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
-Jake Quintanilla: Academic Adviser -College of Media and Communication
-Courtney Rodriguez: Development & Scholarships Coordinator-College of Media and Communication
-Esther de Leon- Assistant Librarian for Electronic Resources at University Libraries

Catering provided
Professional dress encouraged

6 PM Reception-Brazos Room
7 PM Panel- Playa Room
Posted:
10/8/2019

Originator:
Erika Galindo

Email:
erika.galindo@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 10/10/2019

Location:
SUB-Brazos/Playa Room

Categories