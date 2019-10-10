This panel discussion is an event aimed at giving advice to young professionals in order to have an edge going into the workforce.
Panelists include
-Jesse Perez Mendez: Dean of the College of Education
-Jade Silva-Tovar: Senior Director-Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
-Jake Quintanilla: Academic Adviser -College of Media and Communication
-Courtney Rodriguez: Development & Scholarships Coordinator-College of Media and Communication
-Esther de Leon- Assistant Librarian for Electronic Resources at University Libraries
Catering provided
Professional dress encouraged
6 PM Reception-Brazos Room
7 PM Panel- Playa Room