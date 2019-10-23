All mothers who have utilized formal childcare (i.e. licensed centers) for their child(ren) are needed to participate in a research study about social support and caregiver relationships.

You will be asked to complete a series of anonymous survey questions about your experience. This research should only take around 10 minutes to complete.

Three drawings for $25 Target gift cards will be conducted at the end of the study (January 2020). Participants who wish to be entered in the drawing will provide their email address after completing the anonymous survey. Gift cards will be distributed via email.

To participate click on the link to take you to the survey:

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2iCzA0js7juJDXn

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

