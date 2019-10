The University Library is pleased to offer O’Reilly for Higher Education, a database featuring more than 30,000 video and interactive tutorials. It also features 38,000-plus book titles.

The videos offer self-paced learning in web development, design, business and more and include case studies, instructor-led courses and specialized topics.

To access, click here and search O’Reilly. Sign in with your Tech email; no password is needed.