Rome’s far-flung territorial empire had a sophisticated regime for the storage and distribution of food to feed the city of Rome. Before refrigeration and major transformations in transportation, the orchestration of this colossal apparatus relied heavily on artisans, farmers, porters, and other workers living in the shadow of the epicenter of a Mediterranean empire.





Storing and Packaging for the Roman Empire by Dr. Caroline Cheung, Assistant Professor with the Department of Classics at Princeton University.