Today, October 17, 2019 from 9pm-2am Raiders Helping Others will be serving pancakes in the Chitwood/Weymouth Multipurpose Room. Pancakes will be $1, and there will be "fancy" toppings including fruits, chocolate, and whipped cream that will be $0.50 per topping. Come out and enjoy a stack with RHO!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.