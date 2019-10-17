TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
It's On Us Organization 2nd Meeting!

Come check out the It's On Us Org on Oct. 17th at 7pm in MCOM 80! We'll be talking about Trauma Stewardship and there will be free food!! 

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
10/17/2019

Originator:
Kate Lara

Email:
Kateleigh.Lara@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 10/17/2019

Location:
MCOM 80

