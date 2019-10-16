TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Free Bike Clinic TOMORROW!

The Transportation & Parking Services Bike Clinic takes place Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the corner of 15th and Boston north of the Library and Student Union Building! 

Stop by for the following: 
  • Free bicycle diagnostics and minor tune-ups by the Outdoor Pursuits Center’s Bike Tech
  • Free on-site bicycle registration through TPS
  • Get free drinks, snacks, and prizes, including Texas Tech-themed bike gear!
Posted:
10/15/2019

Originator:
Stacy Stockard

Email:
stacy.moncibaiz@ttu.edu

Department:
Transportation and Parking Services

Event Information
Time: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 10/16/2019

Location:
Free Speech Area at 15th and Boston

