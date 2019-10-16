The Transportation & Parking Services Bike Clinic takes place Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the corner of 15th and Boston north of the Library and Student Union Building!

Stop by for the following:

Free bicycle diagnostics and minor tune-ups by the Outdoor Pursuits Center’s Bike Tech

Free on-site bicycle registration through TPS

Get free drinks, snacks, and prizes, including Texas Tech-themed bike gear! Posted:

10/15/2019



Originator:

Stacy Stockard



Email:

stacy.moncibaiz@ttu.edu



Department:

Transportation and Parking Services



Event Information

Time: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Date: 10/16/2019



Location:

Free Speech Area at 15th and Boston



