Get free hot dogs, chips, drinks, prizes, and more without having to get out of your car! Come to the Free Car Clinic Wednesday, November 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the northwest corner of Commuter West near the television tower to have professional mechanics look over your vehicle and top off your fluids.





All attendees will be entered to win a free ePermit and receive free food and a drink. Enter from Knoxville Avenue off Texas Tech Parkway!