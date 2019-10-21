Professor Keffer and the Energy Law Lecture Series will be hosting Angela Staples from Tall City Exploration III LLC.





Angela has over 15 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin School of Law in 2003 and is admitted to both the Texas and New Mexico bars. Angela is also board certified in Oil, Gas, and Mineral Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. After working as both a litigator handling oil and gas disputes and an oil and gas transactional attorney in private practice, she joined Tall City Exploration LLC, a private equity backed oil and gas exploration company, in 2013 as Vice President of Land and General Counsel. She is currently the Senior Vice President of Land and General Counsel for Tall City Exploration III LLC. Additionally, she serves as the General Counsel to the Permian Basin Petroleum Association, which provides legislative and regulatory advice and representation for oil and gas operators in Texas and New Mexico.



